Stein’s latest: Mitchell, Knicks, Sixers, Lakers, Beverly

New York’s impending pursuit Galen Bronson It became clear once a nicks led unit Julius RandleAnd the William Wesley And the Alan Houston In the first game of the first round series between the Mavericks and Jazz. But as Mark Stein wrote in his latest article for SubstackNow, it is clear that New York has plans to follow Donovan Mitchell So does Bronson.

Recent Reports From Tony Jones of The Athletic and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune notes that the Jazz are looking for six first-round picks and two young players in exchange for Mitchell, but the Knicks turned down that asking price. According to Stein, even if the Knicks have more renewal options to offer at the moment, they should be “careful not to underestimate” the heat And the Networks as potential suitors to Mitchell.

under the chair leon roseThe Knicks unsuccessfully chase other stars, says Stein, which is why it’s so important to the current system to land a player in Mitchell’s stature.

Here is more from Stein: