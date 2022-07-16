Stein’s latest: Mitchell, Knicks, Sixers, Lakers, Beverly

New York’s impending pursuit Galen Bronson It became clear once a nicks led unit Julius RandleAnd the William Wesley And the Alan Houston In the first game of the first round series between the Mavericks and Jazz. But as Mark Stein wrote in his latest article for SubstackNow, it is clear that New York has plans to follow Donovan Mitchell So does Bronson.
Recent Reports From Tony Jones of The Athletic and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune notes that the Jazz are looking for six first-round picks and two young players in exchange for Mitchell, but the Knicks turned down that asking price. According to Stein, even if the Knicks have more renewal options to offer at the moment, they should be “careful not to underestimate” the heat And the Networks as potential suitors to Mitchell.
under the chair leon roseThe Knicks unsuccessfully chase other stars, says Stein, which is why it’s so important to the current system to land a player in Mitchell’s stature.
Here is more from Stein:
- Stein adds that Mitchell has multiple relationships with Nicks. Mitchell is ‘very close’ to Knicks’ assistant johnny bryantwho has been an assistant in jazz for several seasons and more recently multiple interviews For a major training job in Utah. He is also a friend of Bronson because of their joint relationship with him Eric Paschallwho is Mitchell’s best friend in the NBA and was a college teammate with Bronson at Villanova, per Stein.
- Like the Knicks chase Bronson, the Sixers He will likely face a fraud investigation due to a signature PJ TuckerAccording to Stein who mentioned Four days before Free Agency opened, several competing teams were convinced Tucker would land with Philadelphia. stein And the others He had linked Tucker to the Sixers even before enlisting, a week before the free agency opened, and Stein notes that Tucker’s agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he Title To Philly one minute after opening the free agency.
- rumored that Lakers He might be interested in Jazz Ranger Patrick Beverlybut a source tells Stein that L.A. has no plans to deal Taleen Horton Tucker For the veteran warrior. The Lakers would prioritize speed and youth in the off-season, so substituting a 21-year-old for a 34-year-old would detract from that, Stein notes. Horton-Tucker has been raised as a possibility because the Lakers don’t have any other mid-size contracts for salary matching purposes — he’ll get $10.26 million in 2022/23, while Beverley will earn $13 million.
