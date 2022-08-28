Steve Cohen receives hero treatment at the Mets Old Times

August 28, 2022

The former players applauded and shook hands when he joined them for a group photo old timers day.

The crowd behind the Third Base bunker chanted and later chanted, “Thank you, Steve,” on various occasions.

Steve Cohen Treated like a hero, the Mets welcomed some of their best players in franchise history to an event they last hosted in 1994.

Steve Cohen
Cory Sebkin

“It’s their day, it’s not my day, okay,” Cohen said on Saturday before The Mets beat the Rockies 3-0. “I’m glad I was able to get them together. Being late is better than nothing. We have such a great history with the Mets, it’s important to celebrate.”

It’s just one of many changes under Cohen’s watch around the Mets. From their high salaries near the top of the game to his interaction with fans on Twitter to the Tom Seaver statue that was completed and displayed in May, a lot has changed about the Mets with new ownership.

The current team sits atop the NL East 35 games over 0.500, with its best record at this point in the season since the 1986 World Championship team.

“It brings a sense of hope, and that’s probably the best way to put it,” said David Kohn, a former analyst at Met, YES, and current ESPN. “The entire fan base has a sense of hope now that this is sustainable. Year after year, whatever it takes, it will be accomplished. It just feels great as a fan. He seems to understand the modern way of doing things and what the fan base is responding to.”

Cohen, a Mets fan, said he didn’t find it strange that the Mets didn’t have an old day of time every year like rival Yankees. But as soon as he took the position from Wilpons, and the idea was proposed, everything was in favor of it. Current manager Buck Showalter praised Cohen for his willingness to spend the money needed to put together such a fantastic event.

“Believe me, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Showalter said. I told him, ‘Thank you.’ “He didn’t want to hear it.”

Cohen was delighted with the turnout and the chance to hear so many stories from the former players he grew up watching, sitting in the locker room with players from every era of the Mets baseball game. These players, in turn, expressed their admiration for him and his passion for Mets.

“It definitely changes things,” Godin said. “He knows, he gets it. …Nothing against the Wilbones, they were great too, but he took it to another level. What I mean by that, bring back the alumni, put the fans first and the establishment, and put a competitive team back on the field.”

Cone and Gooden both believe the Mets can be a consistent winner, as they were in the ’80s. There is enthusiasm about the team, for this season and beyond. There is also a sense of pride in the Mets’ history under Cohen.

Old Timer Saturday was a memorable day, attracting the likes of Pedro Martinez, Cleon Jones, Daryl Strawberry, Doc Godin, Mike Piazza, Jose Reyes and many more. Before the actual match began, Mets number 24 Willie Maes retired.

“Those are simple things. I think fans just want to know that you care, and they want to know that ownership is listening. That’s all I try to do,” Cohen said. “I do this for fans, so I listen to what they have to say. You don’t always have to agree, right, but it’s important for me to know what they’re thinking and it’s important for me to know that I care.”

