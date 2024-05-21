Steve Nash sends congratulations to Brandin Podzemski on NBA All-Rookie honors – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Warriors guard Branden Podzemski found out Monday that he’s earned 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in one of the sweetest ways possible.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, who was also a two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year at Podzemski’s alma mater, Santa Clara University, congratulated the 21-year-old via video message on a first for what Golden State hopes to accomplish. Have multiple league honors.

“Brandyn, huge congratulations on making the junior varsity team,” Nash said. “It’s very well deserved. I’ve had so much fun watching you play, watching you develop, and becoming a big part of what the Dubs do. I can’t wait to watch the rest of your career unfold. Keep putting in the work.”

“Big congratulations, good luck man.”

Both Nash and Podzemski are former Broncos players, with the Warriors’ young guard opting to transfer to Santa Clara after unable to crack the rotation at Illinois. The move paid off, as Podziemski was eventually selected No. 19 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Golden State, where he found and found enough success to earn All-Rookie honors this season.

“I found out when I watched the video [Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder] He showed me, and Steve Nash yelled at me. “It was pretty amazing,” Podzemski told reporters 90 minutes after the rookie squad was announced on Monday.

Nash ended up at Santa Clara after University was the only team to draft him out of high school, and the school retired his No. 11 jersey in September 2006. Nash left Santa Clara as the No. 15 overall pick in the 1996 draft and went on to become an NBA star. Eight times.

Unlike Podziemski, Nash wasn’t selected to the All-Rookie team once he was in the league. And while that’s certainly a tall order, the Warriors guard may be on his way to becoming the next great player from Santa Clara.

