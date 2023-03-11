Stevie Nicks performs surprise duet with Billy Joel, honors Christine McPhee on first date of ‘Two Icons, One Night’ tour

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks kicked off their much-anticipated nine-date tour titled “Two Icons, One Night” at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday, March 10, and the evening featured not one but two surprise duets between golden duo Dust Woman and Piano Man who cheered the crowd with a capacity of 70,000 people.
But it was Nicks’ homage to two other oft-lost rock icons that brought the crowd to tears — and the Nicks name. trending on twitter.
Nicks played first, delivering a hit-packed set that included hit singles like “Stand Back,” “Edge of Seventeen,” and “If Anyone Falls” as well as Fleetwood Mac classics like “Dreams,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” and “Sarah.” and a cover of “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield. Four songs in her repertoire, the famous rock and roll band Twice Performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, Bella Donna Single she said was “gifted” to her by her late boyfriend Tom Petty in 1981 — and the SoFi audience absolutely erupted when Joel unexpectedly appeared from the wings of the stage during the second verse to take on the role of the bugger. Later, during Joel’s main set, Nicks returned the favor with the guest on his tune “And So It Goes”.
Nicks also reprized her crowd-pleasing cover of Petty’s “Free Fallin” — which she previously performed on tour with Fleetwood Mac when former Petty’s Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell played in the Mac’s 2018-2019 lineup. “Free Fallin'” provided a solid moment on Friday, but it was Nicks’ comeback for Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” — dedicated to her late friend and bandmate Christine McPhee, while a slideshow of Nicks/McPhee’s old photos played on the venue’s wall-sized video screens. – which resonated deeply.
When the landslide ended, Nicks paused and leaned her head on her mic stand, her eyes welling up with tears. “I have to imagine she’s still here,” she said, choking, as her band members surrounded her with support in order to take their final bow. Friday was the first time Nicks had performed a public concert since McPhee’s death in November 2022.
Joel and Nicks’ Two Icons tour continues one night on April 8 in Arlington, Texas, followed by dates in Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus, Kansas City, Foxboro, Baltimore, and Minneapolis. The artists’ starting lists were:
