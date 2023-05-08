Stock futures are flat as traders await inflation data later this week

9 hours ago

A Reuters poll of economists showed that China’s trade surplus is expected to have narrowed slightly from $88.2 billion in March to $74.3 billion in April.

Exports are expected to grow 8% y/y after growing 14.8% in March, while imports are expected to remain unchanged after falling 1.4% y/y the previous month.

Goldman Sachs economists said in a note on Monday that the weaker trade data in April likely reflects the “lingering seasonality” after this year’s Lunar New Year.

“We expect the dissipation of this seasonal bias to slow export growth in April. We expect import growth to slow month-on-month,” the economists wrote, adding that seasonal patterns related to the holidays are not so conspicuously observed in imports.

The economy is also scheduled to release inflation data later in the week.

– Jihe Lee