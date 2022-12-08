December 8, 2022

Stock futures are slightly positive as investors assess the risks of an economic downturn

Cheryl Riley December 8, 2022 2 min read

US stock futures rose slightly the following Thursday morning The fifth consecutive day of losses for the S&P 500 As Wall Street was weighing the possibility of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 30 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.17%.

shares Runway rental It rose more than 27% in extended trading. Online retailer It exceeded revenue expectations in its most recent quarter As shoppers chose to borrow designer clothes amid soaring inflation.

During Wednesday’s regular session, the S&P 500 fell 0.19% for its fifth straight session. The Dow was virtually flat adding just 1.58 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point rate hike next week. It’s a smaller increase than the previous four price hikes. However, investors are increasingly worried about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to crush inflation.

“We’ve been waiting for earnings to drop, we’ve been waiting for CEOs to acknowledge the fact that a recession is more likely than not, and here we are,” Liz Young, SoFi’s chief investment strategy officer, said Wednesday. On CNBC’s “The Closing Bell: Overtime.”

Young added, “It’s hard for me to see how we wouldn’t have one. But I think it would be a good thing if we just finished.”

On the economic front, investors await the latest data on weekly jobless claims before the bell on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a reading of 230,000, up slightly from the previous week’s total of 225,000.

See also  Case Shiller: US house prices continued to lose momentum in August

Traders expect the latest earnings results from Lululemon AthleticaAnd the DocuSignAnd the from Broadcom And the Costco Thursday after the bell.

