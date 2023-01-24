Stock futures drop after winning streak on Wall Street

Shares rose Monday, but not high enough to be considered a true market rally, according to NewEdge Wealth’s Cameron Dawson.

“We have to get above the most important level, which is 4100,” Dawson said on CNBC.Closing bell: overtimeMonday. This is because 4100 is the 65-day high of the S&P 500.

Dawson said the S&P 500 never reached a major moving level in 2022 because it was in a downtrend. If stocks break this level, it could indicate that the rally is likely to move into a new bull market cycle.

She added that technical indicators and positioning can only get stocks so far, before a fundamental shift is needed to really give stocks forward momentum.

“We would need to see a change in the fundamentals to really believe this rally is going to continue,” she said.

She warned that the rise in stocks is likely to remain limited until the Federal Reserve fully stimulates the US economy and stimulates the US economy again.

“It is unlikely that we will return to pre-pandemic complications without help from the Fed,” she said.

Dawson said if stocks can rally and break the 65-day high, it would also likely lower the likelihood of the S&P 500 retesting its October lows.

