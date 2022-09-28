Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%

The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen for six days in a row, with many of those who saw a broad sell-off seen typical of the so-called “crash” days.

This can sometimes be a conflicting buy signal on Wall Street, but many investment professionals are skeptical that the selling is over. One reason is that earnings forecasts for next year still show solid growth, which is unlikely in the event of a recession.

said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas. “But I find it hard to reconcile in my mind that the earnings story is going to be as good as we expect.”

In addition, dramatic moves in the bond and currency markets mean that something has “broken” and it may be smart to wait for that information to wear off, Smith said.

On the positive side, Smith cited a strong labor market and signs of continued travel spending as a sign that the US economy may be able to avoid a major recession.

– Jesse Pound