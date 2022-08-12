Stock futures gain as S&P 500 heads for 4th straight week on hopes inflation will peak

The University of Michigan Consumer Survey for August will be released at 10 a.m., and investors will be watching the inflation component with particular interest.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the survey to come in at 52.5, a slight improvement from 51.1 in July and close to a historic low of 50 in June.

That June reading turned out to be particularly important not only for the top-line scale but also because it showed a rise in inflation expectations. Survey respondents set their one-year forecast at 5.3% but raised their five-year forecast 0.3 percentage point to 3.3% (later revised to 3.1%).

The combination of record low sentiment and rising inflation concerns prompted the Federal Reserve to signal an 11-hour shift from a 0.5 percentage point telegraph rate hike to a 0.75 percentage point move.

The July poll saw the 5-year forecast drop to 2.9%, but the Fed raised another three-quarters of a point anyway. Consumer surveys often correlate closely with gas prices, which have fallen sharply over the past month or so.

– Jeff Cox