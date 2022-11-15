Stock futures rose after Wall Street suffered its first drop in three sessions

Stock futures rose on Tuesday morning after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that began when a better-than-expected inflation report fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon ease up on rate hikes.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.46% and 0.71%, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor, Louisiana and the Pacific And the Basic Jump after regulatory filings show that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway It bought new positions in the first two, and raised its stake in the last two.

Investors also watched the filings to see what lead investors Michael Bury, Bill Ackman, David Tepper, and others bought or sold during the third quarter.

Stocks fell on Monday after comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lyle Brainard and Chris Waller about raising interest rates in the future. While Brainard said the central bank could ease interest rate increases, Waller said the market was overly optimistic and should prepare for higher rates.

“After last week’s CPI spurred a sharp rally in stocks and a reversal in the dollar, an important theme for markets this week will be the Fed’s reaction,” Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight, wrote in a note Monday.

He added that the degree to which speakers this week will endorse or endorse recent market moves “will be decisive.”

Shares later fell after a report that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, likely starting this week.

Markets will get more inflation information on Tuesday when the Producer Price Index, a measure of wholesale inflation, is released. Investors will also consider comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr.

Earnings season continues this week with retail reports on board. Walmart and Home Depot release results on Wednesday while Target, Lowe’s, Bath and Body Works, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Foot Locker report later in the week.