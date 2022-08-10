Stock futures rose as investors prepared for July inflation report

The recent rally in the market could put stocks at risk of pulling back from Wednesday’s CPI reading, according to BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky.

The strategist said in a note to clients Tuesday night that stocks have made some counter-intuitive moves after this year’s CPI reports, and rankings ahead of the report appear to be a key factor in how the market reacts.

“At the end of the day, nobody knows what the number will be or how the market will react to that number, but from our perspective, things are overbought leaving room for the market to move lower after the number,” Kreinsky wrote.

– Jesse Pound