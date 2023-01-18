Stock prices rose in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Bank of Japan made no change in the yield range

the The weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar After the Bank of Japan surprised the markets by keeping the yield curve’s tolerance range unchanged.

the Japanese Yen It weakened by 2.04% against the US dollar after the announcement and last settled at 130.94.

“The Japanese economy is expected to continue to grow at a rate higher than the potential growth rate,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Bank of Japan also left the interest rate unchanged at a very pessimistic -0.1% – in line with expectations and maintaining the same rate it has held since 2016.

—Jihee Lee, Lee Yingchan