May 22, 2024

Stocks Await Earnings Nvidia, Target, and Fedspeak: 3 Things

May 22, 2024

Shares (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are bracing for Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings due after the market close, which could be a deciding factor in the market’s May rallies.

Target (TGT) narrowly missed first-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines as the retailer reported consumer pullbacks from discretionary spending.

Minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be released this afternoon, giving a clearer signal about the Fed’s stance on interest rates following comments from central bank officials.

Let’s go through the three things you need to know on Wednesday morning, your road map to the trading day.

Jared Blair from Yahoo Finance.

Brian Saze and Jennifer Schoenberger have more teachers mixed in this morning ahead of the biggest earnings report of the season.

AI segment J is set to report first-quarter earnings after the bill today provided the biggest test of Wall Street’s rally.

Wall Street expects to report via video revenue and profits that rose more than 200% and 400% for the previous year as the company sees soaring demand for its chips amid the artificial intelligence boom.

Well, households hit by inflation are already saying no to putting extra stuff in there.

Large shopping baskets.

Target shares decline after earnings.

Beating Estimates On the back of heightened caution in the U.S., comparable shopper sales fell 3.7% from a decline for the fourth straight quarter for this key metric.

See also  Google agreed to pay $118 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit

The company is now warning that the frugal consumer climate may continue throughout the summer.

And Cleveland, which President Lore said, and Boston, which President Susan Collins said Tuesday night, they need to see more evidence.

Inflation slows before rate cut, J PA says F needs to see more than a quarter of good inflation data before rate cut Minutes from this afternoon’s Fed policy meeting at 2 pm ET will see if officials don’t They still issue a tough tone.

