Stocks lower inflation in Singapore and Malaysia

An electronic panel displays stock information on the Australian Stock Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. , in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Brendon Thorne | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Asia Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continued to assess the aggressive stance of the Federal Reserve.
in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It fell 2.28 percent to its lowest level since July as trading resumed after Thursday’s holiday. South Korea Cosby The KOSDAQ Index is down 1.82%, and the KOSDAQ Index is down 2.49%.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index He lost 0.85%. Mainland China shares also fell, with a rise Shanghai boat shedding 1.08% and Shenzhen Component It lost 1.769%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.42%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Friday.
Elsewhere in Asia, inflation in Malaysia came in line with expectations, while the CPI in Singapore rose more than expected.
On Wall Street overnightStocks fell for the third day in a row on recession fears after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike by 75 basis points.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% to 11,066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.3%, to 30,076.68.
CNBC’s Samantha Soobin and Sarah Main contributed to this report.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Boeing to pay $200 million to settle 737 Max investigation fees
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Newark Airport, New Jersey, after flying over the Atlantic Ocean
Federal Reserve hike, Bank of Japan, interest rates, currencies