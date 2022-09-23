Stocks lower inflation in Singapore and Malaysia

An electronic panel displays stock information on the Australian Stock Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. , in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Asia Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continued to assess the aggressive stance of the Federal Reserve.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It fell 2.28 percent to its lowest level since July as trading resumed after Thursday’s holiday. South Korea Cosby The KOSDAQ Index is down 1.82%, and the KOSDAQ Index is down 2.49%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index He lost 0.85%. Mainland China shares also fell, with a rise Shanghai boat shedding 1.08% and Shenzhen Component It lost 1.769%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.42%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, inflation in Malaysia came in line with expectations, while the CPI in Singapore rose more than expected.

On Wall Street overnightStocks fell for the third day in a row on recession fears after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike by 75 basis points.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% to 11,066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.3%, to 30,076.68.