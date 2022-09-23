September 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Stocks lower inflation in Singapore and Malaysia

Stocks lower inflation in Singapore and Malaysia

Cheryl Riley September 23, 2022 1 min read

An electronic panel displays stock information on the Australian Stock Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. , in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Brendon Thorne | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continued to assess the aggressive stance of the Federal Reserve.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It fell 2.28 percent to its lowest level since July as trading resumed after Thursday’s holiday. South Korea Cosby The KOSDAQ Index is down 1.82%, and the KOSDAQ Index is down 2.49%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index He lost 0.85%. Mainland China shares also fell, with a rise Shanghai boat shedding 1.08% and Shenzhen Component It lost 1.769%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.42%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, inflation in Malaysia came in line with expectations, while the CPI in Singapore rose more than expected.

On Wall Street overnightStocks fell for the third day in a row on recession fears after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike by 75 basis points.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% to 11,066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.3%, to 30,076.68.

CNBC’s Samantha Soobin and Sarah Main contributed to this report.

See also  Gas prices hit new record as Republican senators blame Biden for curbing production

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Boeing to pay $200 million to settle 737 Max investigation fees

September 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Newark Airport, New Jersey, after flying over the Atlantic Ocean

September 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Federal Reserve hike, Bank of Japan, interest rates, currencies

September 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Aaron Judge misses 61 by a few feet, Yankees clinch playoff berth in home-and-away win over Red Sox

September 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Solium Infernum is a grand strategy game for PC that is set in Hell

September 23, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

Four occupied regions of Ukraine begin voting to join Russia | war news between russia and ukraine

September 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

In Iran, a crackdown behind closed doors

September 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles