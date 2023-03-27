Stocks, news, data and earnings

7 hours ago

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said the recent banking turmoil could bring the US closer to recession. Interview on CBS’s Face The Nation.

He said in response to a question whether the banking crisis with medium-sized banks may have a real impact on the economy. “And then the credit crunch will, as I said, slow the economy.”

He said Fed officials are watching the impact of the banking sector fallout “very closely,” and the current system has the “full backing” of the Fed.

“The American banking system is resilient, and it is sound,” he said, when asked about the stability of the banking system and its ability to control more risks that we are seeing in California and New York.

“The banking system has a strong capital position, plenty of liquidity and has the full support of the Federal Reserve and the other regulators behind it,” Kashkari said.

“I’m not saying all the stress is behind us, I expect this process to take some time. But fundamentally, the banking system is sound,” he said.

– Jihe Lee