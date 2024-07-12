Stop & Shop to close 4 ‘underperforming’ Long Island supermarkets

Grocery chain Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 “distressed” stores, including four on Long Island, by early November.

The closed Long Island locations are located in Greenville, at 130 Whitley Plaza; Corm, at 294 Middle Country Road; Hempstead, at 132 Fulton Avenue; and East Meadow, at 2525 Hempstead Tbc.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based chain said the stores will close on or before Nov. 2.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community relationships we have built as a local grocer for more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reed, president of Stop & Shop, in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy foundation for future growth for our brand.”

Stop & Shop is the largest grocery store on Long Island.

Its 50 stores on the island represent 31.6 percent of the market share, according to Food Trade News, a Columbia, Maryland-based publication.

But the growth of non-traditional grocery stores and other discount stores has created more competition for Stop & Shop.

With the 32 store closures, Stop & Shop will be left with 359 stores in five states: 81 in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.

