July 12, 2024

Stop & Shop to close 4 ‘underperforming’ Long Island supermarkets

Cheryl Riley July 12, 2024 2 min read

Grocery chain Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 “distressed” stores, including four on Long Island, by early November.

The closed Long Island locations are located in Greenville, at 130 Whitley Plaza; Corm, at 294 Middle Country Road; Hempstead, at 132 Fulton Avenue; and East Meadow, at 2525 Hempstead Tbc.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based chain said the stores will close on or before Nov. 2.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community relationships we have built as a local grocer for more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reed, president of Stop & Shop, in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy foundation for future growth for our brand.”

Stop & Shop is the largest grocery store on Long Island.

Its 50 stores on the island represent 31.6 percent of the market share, according to Food Trade News, a Columbia, Maryland-based publication.

But the growth of non-traditional grocery stores and other discount stores has created more competition for Stop & Shop.

With the 32 store closures, Stop & Shop will be left with 359 stores in five states: 81 in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.

Tori N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

