Strategy RPG The Dragoness: Command of the Flame coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Switch in 2023

publisher PQube and developer Crazy goat games Turn-based will be released RPG strategy Dragon: Flame Command to Playstation 5And Xbox seriesAnd Playstation 4And Switch In 2023, the companies announced.

Dragon: Flame Command It was first launched for PC via steam On September 1, 2022.

Below is an overview of the game, via file Steam page:

About

a Heroes of Might and Magic-Maybe Adventure With Rogolite twist. Embarking on an epic quest across the Drairthir Peninsula – a land ravaged by warring factions of Dragons – you take on the role of Commander, recruited by Dragoness, in her attempt to conquer and bring peace to the world.

When you find yourself in the ruined capital of Niwenborh, it’s up to you to rebuild this once great city. Only by recruiting a powerful monster army and managing your resources will you be able to prepare yourself for the dangers that lie ahead – where only strong strategic thinking and tactical skill will make you victorious.

It’s your turn to fight

In the classic combat system, great power means nothing without powerful tactics. Enter the turn-based challenge, Heroes of Might and MagicInspirational fights. As you lead your allied creatures to victory, use what you’ve learned about your enemies’ attacks to do your best to minimize casualties. As your brutal army grows in numbers, experiment with unit types and skill synergies to find a style of play that fits your strategic thinking – and shapes the best path to success.

Lose the battle, win the war

Your defeats will only fuel your resolve. Embark on roguelite adventures in which you’ll explore the ever-changing Drairthir peninsula in search of vital resources, powerful creatures to add to your army, ancient artifacts to boost your power, and enemies to crush. Each journey will unlock new monsters, skills, and base upgrades. Don’t despair over your shortcomings, as you’ll rise stronger every time, making your way through the hero progression system.

Control the darkness, control the flame

Your strength in battle alone may not be enough to save the world from succumbing to darkness. Prove your worth as the leader of The Dragoness, by taking back Niwenborh and strengthening its army. Collect resources, take care of your monsters, manage capital development and set the direction of your progress. In this world, your choices are everything: choose which paths to explore and which monsters to collect; Pick fights that are worth the effort and which should be avoided for the moment.

Key Features