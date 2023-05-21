May 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Street Fighter 6 Beta Bash Final Bout Live Streaming with Punk, NuckleDu, SonicFox, Nephew, Caba, ChrisT, Alex Myers, Brian_F, PerfectLegend, and more

Len Houle May 21, 2023 1 min read









With the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta kicking off this weekend, LI Joe has taken it upon himself to host a 256-player class for players interested in doing a pre-release tournament.





Notable names participating include Punk, NuckleDu, SonicFox, Nephew, and Bandits | Caba, ChrisT, Alex Myers, Brian_F, PerfectLegend, KizzieKay, Diaphone, PAR | FlashMetroid, LuiMan20, Joe Umerogan, Zaferino, and 4TW| SpaceBoy and many more.









The player count is 256, and it was filled with players from the various fighting game communities who joined together to play the Street Fighter 6 beta just a few weeks before the official release.


This is the same beta as the previous closed beta, which means the playable roster is limited to Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Ken, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly.


It is a one day event so once the event starts it will continue until a winner is crowned. With this being a great opportunity to get

is being broadcasted in This is L.I. Joe.









See also  Nvidia checks for PC graphics card electrical cable melting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Zelda: Kingdom’s Open World Tears cured my research obsession

May 20, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Capcom reveals the toughest returning character and newcomer to design in Street Fighter 6

May 20, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

The latest PC bit improves textures and CPU usage, but new stutter seeds have been added

May 20, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

SpaceX has launched the OneWeb Gen 2 technology demonstration tool

May 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Anthony Rizzo homers, Aaron Judge get 4 hits in the win against the Reds

May 21, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Street Fighter 6 Beta Bash Final Bout Live Streaming with Punk, NuckleDu, SonicFox, Nephew, Caba, ChrisT, Alex Myers, Brian_F, PerfectLegend, and more

May 21, 2023 Len Houle
7 min read

Dow futures: Debt ceiling talks resume; The key to Nvidia’s earnings is the market rally

May 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley