Street Fighter 6 will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology for hacking on PC

Certainly not the first time for Capcom























Street Fighter 6 has now finished releasing worldwide on consoles and PC, but it looks like we're still learning more about it.











It now seems confirmed that Capcom is implementing Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology in Street Fighter 6 on PC to try and curb piracy.



















according to SteamDBThis week, Street Fighter 6 updated to put Denuvo’s digital rights management (DRM) tool in addition to a limit on using the game on a maximum of 5 PCs in one day per copy.





Denuvo and DRM are generally used by developers to try to protect game source code from cracking and hacking, but it’s also a nuisance for hardcore and legitimate gamers.





That's because Denuvo will be running the entire time the game is being played and consuming some of your computer's resources, which may cause a drop in performance compared to if it wasn't there at all.













How much gamers are affected depends on the individuals hardware and settings although some claim that Denuvo can cause up to 10% drop in performance.





The move probably should have been expected, however, as Capcom tends to rely on Denuvo for many of its PC releases of new titles.





Resident Evil 4 remake, Monster Hunter Rise and the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collections are all currently using Denuvo as well.





This is not to say that Denuvo will remain a part of the game forever, as Capcom has also updated games like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, and Marvel vs. Marvel. Capcom: Infinite, Resident Evil 7, and more to remove DRM – we might just have to wait a year or two for that to happen.





Capcom also recently released a PC Benchmarking Tool to allow users to put their PC through the steps to see how well they can run SF6 upon release.





In case you haven't read it already, you can find our great review of Street Fighter 6 here on EventHubs, and stay tuned for more coverage when the game ends tomorrow night.


















