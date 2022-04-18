April 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Strikes on Lviv killed at least six people in the west of the country

Rusty Knowles April 18, 2022 2 min read

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in

Environment

Hosted live by Laura Modet and Elijah Pommiers

  • The war for control of the city Like Mariupol Continues, raising fears of serious human casualties on the Ukrainian side. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky accused Moscow of liking him. “Destroy other cities” Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to search “Clear” Donbass. He assured that all measures would be taken to protect the area. Mariupol assures police officer Mikhail Verchin “Many civilians, including women, children, children and the elderly”, Are located on the Azovstell campus.
  • Russia also continued its bombing, Saturday and Sunday, targeting targets in eight Ukrainian regions. In Kiev, one person was killed and several others were wounded in the Djonovsky (administrative district) of Ryon, and an arms factory was targeted. At least five people were killed and at least 20 were injured in what became known as the Kharkiv (“northeast” of Ukraine’s second leg of the strike on Sunday.
  • There is no humanitarian walkway on Sunday. Ukrainian officials announced Sunday that they were suspending humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from eastern Ukraine due to a lack of agreement with the Russian military on a ceasefire. “This morning, we failed to negotiate a ceasefire with the occupiers on the exit routes. That is why, unfortunately, we will not open any humanitarian corridors today.Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshchuk explained in a telegram.
  • The President of Ukraine said in an interview with CNN on Sunday Emmanuel Macron was invited to come to Ukraine Russian forces a “Genocide”A word that the French president has so far refused to use.
  • This was announced on Saturday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) There are an additional 40,200 He fled Ukraine in twenty-four hours. In all, 4,836,445 people have fled the country since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
See also  Amnesty International leaves Hong Kong for fear of revenge

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. Dinibro lives with the rhythm of waves of refugees and bombings, the logistical tip of resistance to Russian aggression.

Encryption. Mariupol, the last stand of the Azov regiment against Russian troops

Testimony. Ukrainians deported to France: “2,000 kilometers from here, I know there’s another” house “True “

Investigation. Russian chess advances its troops against Putin

Analysis. War in Ukraine: Possible military scenes in the Donbass

Grandstand. “Extension of NATO to Ukraine should be seriously considered and discussed”

You can find out Our life yesterday In this link.

“Why was my question not published? ⁇ : How? ‘Or’ What “World” Manages contributions on live tracks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Morocco condemns “occupation” by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

April 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

A massive fire in Satigny caused a building to collapse

April 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Moscow says there were no humanitarian corridors in the east on Sunday, destroying a new military plant near Q

April 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Invest in Courageous Progressive Journalism

April 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA “Holoported” doctor on the International Space Station

April 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 NBA Playoffs – LeBron, Kevin Love & More React to Thrilling Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics Game 1

April 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Shin Megami Tensei V exceeds 1 million units worldwide

April 18, 2022 Len Houle