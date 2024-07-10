July 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Study finds black holes made of light are impossible – challenging Einstein’s theory of relativity

Cheryl Riley July 10, 2024 4 min read

New research suggests that extreme objects known as “kugelblitze” — black holes made only of light — are impossible in our universe, posing a challenge Einstein’s theory of general relativityThis discovery imposes major constraints on cosmological models and shows how Quantum mechanics General relativity and general physical theory can be reconciled to address complex scientific questions.

black holes — Massive objects with such strong gravity that even light cannot escape their grip — are among the most interesting and bizarre objects in the universe. They are typically formed by the collapse of massive stars at the end of their life cycles, when the pressure generated by thermonuclear reactions in their cores can no longer withstand the force of gravity. gravity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA releases image of moonrise from ‘unique vantage point’ of space station

July 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket to launch for first time ever on July 9

July 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA unveils spacecraft to carry four people to the moon

July 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Study finds black holes made of light are impossible – challenging Einstein’s theory of relativity

July 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Mets acquire Phil Mattone in deal with Rays to help relief bullpen

July 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Xbox Raises Game Pass Prices, Adds ‘Standard’ Plan

July 10, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

First launch of Ariane 6: European rocket takes off for the first time

July 10, 2024 Frank Tomlinson