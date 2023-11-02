Study shows how cell phones reduce sperm quality

A new study published Nov. 1 shows that daily cell phone use can reduce fertility in men.

Globally, men’s sperm count has declined by more than 50% in 50 years. A recent Swiss studyA study published this November 1 on the Fertility and Sterility website confirmed that the more a man uses his cell phone, the lower his sperm count.

The study was based on data from 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22 between 2005 and 2018. The information thus collected made it possible to “establish a correlation between high use and low sperm concentration,” writes the University of Geneva. Origin of the study.

Decrease depending on frequency of use

Véronique Bied Damon, an obstetrician specializing in reproductive medicine and couples’ fertility, confirmed for CNEWS: “We are seeing a decline in male fertility. For good reason, well-known environmental factors and the problem of electromagnetic waves.

Men who used their phones more than 20 times a day had about 20% less sperm concentration compared to those who used their phones less. Statistically, we go from about 50 million sperm per milliliter to 44 million.

“Electromagnetic waves can damage the sperm’s DNA at the level of the sperm’s head, which has the potential to fertilize,” notes the gynecologist. “This contributes to a significant decline in sperm count and quality.”

The study didn’t show a direct link between carrying your phone and sperm quality. However, there is strong speculation that the tides will change that. Men tend to carry their phones in their pockets, very close to their testicles, and sometimes work on computers on their thighs.

Is it dangerous to have your phone nearby?

The gynecologist advises to move the devices away from the body to avoid direct contact with the genitals. “Sperms are more sensitive cells than other cells in the human body, so you have to be careful with the waves.”

Cell phones aren’t the only culprit. Beginning with industrialization, pesticides and other chemical pollutants acted as endocrine disruptors, altering the hormones in the bodies of affected men and women.