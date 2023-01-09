January 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Stunning images of the brilliant green comet C/2022 E3 (ZFT). showroom

Cheryl Riley January 9, 2023 2 min read

(Image credit: John Chumack/GalacticImages.com)

the Comet C / 2022 E3 (ZFT) It can make a great show for skywatchers in January and February 2023, as it can become visible to the naked eye in the night sky.

Discovered in March 2022 by Zwicky Transit FacilityThe comet made its first near-Earth pass in 50,000 years and had not been seen since the time of the Neanderthals. Since its discovery, stargazers and astrophotographers have captured stunning images of the brilliant green comet. Check out their photos here.

See also  NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft spots asteroid Bennu's Boulder "Body Armor"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope looks out into the early universe, seeing galaxies like our own Milky Way

January 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope captures a stunning view of the nearby star cluster

January 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The green comet passed Earth for the first time since the Stone Age

January 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

January 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Stunning images of the brilliant green comet C/2022 E3 (ZFT). showroom

January 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Lovie Smith was fired as the Texas head coach after only one season

January 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

MSI Afterburner without MSI support, “The project is most likely dead”

January 9, 2023 Len Houle