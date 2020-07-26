Sturdy winds knock down grocery store trailer in Armstrong, Texas

Hanna designed landfall as a Hurricane with optimum sustained winds of 145 km / h

By: World wide web Crafting

Texas.- The hurricane Hanna on Saturday struck the gulf coastline of Texas, in which it prompted weighty rains and waves, and experts warned of achievable tornadoes.

The to start with hurricane of the 2020 time in the Atlantic produced landfall two times as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon in a span of just over an hour.

The first time was all over 5 PM, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of Port Mansfield, positioned about 209 kilometers (130 miles) south of Corpus Cristi.

The 2nd celebration occurred near Kenedy County, in the east. Hanna I experienced produced landfall with winds Sustained highs of 145 km / h (90 mph).

Saturday night time, winds of the meteor had dropped electric power to 120 km / h (75 mph).

A video clip circulating on social networks demonstrates the magnitude of the forts winds who managed to shoot down the trailer for a double trailer grocery store.

The events had been recorded on Freeway 77 in the vicinity of Armstrong, Texas, just after driving through the eye of the phenomenon.