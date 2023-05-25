“Succession”: a soundtrack fit for the concert hall

And in “Succession,” he evokes a classical musical tradition in which a composer would doodle on the piano to improvise on a theme, laying it out through permutations based on mood and form. This can be a good salon entertainment, but also the basis for variable creative works; Britel’s soundtrack, in its pairing of piano and orchestra, has a predecessor in it “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” modeled on Rachmaninov’s Concerto. He had better adapt his score into a similar piece.

Through its subject matter and variations, Britell presents a parallel to the show itself: a consistent motif established at the outset—the patriarch’s departure from the apex of his business empire is more than when from if — and a circular (some would say flat) plot about the ways he maneuvers three of his children into charge.

It’s a premise that continues even after the father’s death early in the season; The final episode, about his funeral, illustrates the psychological effect Logan Roy still has on his children and how they are united in grief, yet continue to plot.