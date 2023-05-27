Succession credits over cap bug doesn’t get fixed soon, WGA hits rage – Deadline

the above

Exclusive: Warner Bros Discovery promises to give the writers and directors proper credit for the Max streaming service, but don’t expect the fix to happen anytime soon.

“This could take weeks with all the data that needs to be transferred, checked, and finalized,” a studio insider said at the May 23 SNAFU launch that sparked outrage and anger from striking clerks and negotiating filmmakers this week. “It’s not as simple as pressing a button.”

However, creatives are unlikely to be sedated by WBD delays after the bug’s severe nerve.

“Warner Bros. has grouped writers, directors, and producers into a diminishing category of creators they call Creators,” WGA West President Meredith Steam said Wednesday in a joint statement with DGA President Leslie Lenka Glatter on Max’s rollout. “This is a credit violation for starters. But worse, disrespectful and insulting to the artists who make the movies and TV shows that make their companies worth billions.”

Credit: Max

As it is, Jesse Armstrong is still listed among the clique of non-alphabetical “creators” about conclusion Succession. Notwithstanding the inclusion of executive producers Will Farrell and Adam McKay within Succession The ensemble of creators currently featured on Max, Armstrong is the only Emmy Award-winning creator of satire.

Indeed, despite the frustration (in polite form) many writers, directors, producers, and others feel are “creators” on the pages of Max Crits, the promised process of “correcting the credits” will take weeks in the best-case scenario.

“From Roku to Apple and more, you have to do it platform by platform and that takes time,” one streamer told Deadline. “The number of platforms will be a deciding factor in how long it will take in general,” he added, noting that old credits that were on HBO Max simply cannot be transferred to Max.

Credit – MAX

When calling today about how long it would take to fix the large number of Max balances in programs like Robin Thede had created Show drawing of a black lady and classics like David Chase the sopranoss, a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson indicated the deadline for their May 23 statement. This italicized statement said: “We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserves to be properly recognized for their work. We will correct credits that were changed due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and apologize for this error.”

Credit – MAX

To be clear, in just one of thousands of examples of errors in the streamer, no matter what it says on Max right now, mad men Creator Matthew Weiner was not involved in creation the sopranos —but he was a writer on the hit series and rose to be an executive producer.

Although conspiracy theories abound about how something so stupid happened – among them: whether it could have been orchestrated by WBD CEO David Zaslav as revenge for being targeted over and over again by the stunned WGA – the truth appears to be much more than that. normal. A case of ill-conceived competence stumbling upon human error, I hear.

In the rush to move HBO Max to Max this week, a unit within WBD’s sprawling IT department is taking the credits issue into its own hands. With an abundance of dramas, comedies, specials, cartoons, movies, and unscripted material from WB, HBO, Discovery, and more in Max’s inventory, it was decided to create a pared-down overall format so everything was ready for launch. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the tech team’s efforts never made it to the company’s flagpole, where it might have been patched. The internal consequence of this was that most of the top-level WBD executives didn’t even know about the flop until the Max’s slightly shaky launch and the criticism poured across the Internet.

However, for many this means bupkis, and two days after Max apologized and promised to make things right, the desire to see proper credits on shows remains:

The WGA caucus today in downtown Los Angeles, which has been on strike since May 2, was occupied by Deadline noted the joint statement it issued with the DGA on May 23. The DGA, who were in negotiations with Alliance Motion Pictures and Television Producers over a new contract to replace the current one that expires June 30, did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the “Creators” credits.