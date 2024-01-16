'Succession' gets late send-off at Emmys, joined by 'The Bear' and 'Beef'





CNN

—



after A delay of four months Motivated by the 75th annual Hollywood Twin Actors and Writers Strikes Emmy Awards It finally arrived at a night of nostalgia and impending sweeps, with “Succession,” “Bear” and “Beef” dominating their respective categories.

“Caliphate” and “The bear“They each took home six awards on Monday, with “Beef” right behind them with five. The HBO drama took home an Emmy for the third time in four seasons in its swan song year, after being denied a win only in the final season of another series of HBO's heavyweight, Game of Thrones.

Succession filled out its tally with victories for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook – each of whom moved up to the lead bracket this year after previously introducing themselves as supporting players. They gave tearful acceptance speeches (Culkin after a kiss from fellow nominee Brian Cox), and were joined by two-time winner Matthew Macfadyen, with additional nods for writing and directing.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Kieran Culkin receives the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Succession.”

Meanwhile, “The Bear” ranked as the most honored program of the year with 10 awards, including four previous wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, reserved primarily for technical areas, such as cinematography and sound.

One contender by this measure was another first-year series that went home empty-handed on Monday: “The Last of Us,” which took home eight creative arts Emmys, including nods for guest stars Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

With “Succession” and “The Last of Us” as anchors, HBO easily led the battle for bragging rights among individual programming services — a feat the network has accomplished all but once for more than 20 years, and then held off by Netflix's 44 Emmy Awards. in 2021. (The two also tied in 2018.)

Overall, HBO Max collected 31 statuettes this awards cycle, followed by Netflix with 22, and FX with 16. They are followed by streaming services Apple TV+ and Disney+ in 10th and 9th places, respectively. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

However, the evening stood out in several aspects, including its diversity, with a number of Black and Asian winners, the latter thanks to the Netflix limited series “Beef,” which was honored with five awards on Monday, including stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who wrote and directed . With its triple technical wins at previous Emmys, the show has won eight awards in total.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ali Wong hugs his “Beef” co-star Steven Yeun after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie at the Emmy Awards on Monday. Wong also won for her performance in the series.

“This is like MLK Day and Juneteenth rolled into one!” host Anthony Anderson quipped just over midnight.

The producers also came up with a new trick of having Anderson's mother inform the recipients that their acceptance speeches should end, instead of the usual qualifying music. However, as the show got under way, and the race raced through the categories, the necessity of speeding up the celebrations seemed to fade away.

Emmy producers sought to capitalize on the nostalgia associated with its 75th anniversary, presenting mini-reunion shows in the form of pairings of presenters and nods to the medium's history throughout the telecast. The show got off to an emotional start, with huge applause Christina Applegate (who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis) and TV legend Carol Burnett's moving acceptance speeches Quinta Bronson and Ayo Edebiri for “Abbott Elementary” – a rare radio series that is still an awards contender – and “bear” respectively.

Bronson became the first black woman to be recognized as a major comedic actress in more than four decades, since The Jeffersons' Isabel Sanford.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Quinta Bronson accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy at the Emmy Awards on Monday.

And Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach soon joined Edebery in The Bear, the FX show that made its way through this month's awards ceremonies, while both supporting drama nods went to repeat winners: Jennifer Coolidge won another Emmy for ” “White Lotus” competes this time as a drama series, and Macfadyen begins tonight with “Caliphate.”

Nessie Nash Bites She also injected a strong political note into the event, accepting her award for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” on behalf of Black women who have been “unheard of and over-policed,” listing several high-profile examples of the latter.

Despite switching categories after seven straight wins in the late-night variety competition, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” continued its winning ways in the category opposite “Saturday Night Live,” also taking home its eighth straight writing award. This shift has opened the door to a new king of late night, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Noah final season as host of the Comedy Central series, nearly 13 months after his farewell show.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images John Oliver, winner of an outstanding scripted variety series with “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” speaks on stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday.

Another repeat winner, “RuPaul's Drag Race,” won its fifth Emmy for the reality competition.

At the moment of making history, Elton John He also joined the elite ranks of EGOTs — those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards — for his Disney+ farewell party.

Because of the postponement, the Emmy Awards followed somewhat awkwardly Golden balls And Critics' Choice Awards In quick succession. Airing on Fox this year, the awards also go up against the NFL playoffs — the most popular programming on linear television — as opposed to a regular-season football game, which could further drag down ratings.

The Emmy Awards were last postponed in 2001, after the September 11 attacks. The Television Academy was still announcing nominees in July and held voting ahead of the originally scheduled broadcast date in September.

Many introductions focused on acknowledging the importance of writing, and the “Last Week Tonight” team thanked others in Hollywood for rallying around the Writers Guild of America during the strike.

The Academy presented its Governor's Award to GLAAD, the advocacy group on behalf of LGBTQ portrayals in the media, with its president Sarah Kate Ellis citing the influence of television, calling such storytelling an “antidote” to the bigotry and vileness of that community.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jesse Armstrong, center, and the “Succession” cast receive the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

In his two acceptance speeches, “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong also name-checked the News Corp mogul. Rupert Murdoch as a frequently noted inspiration for the show — on Fox, a network owned by the company — and joked about the series addressing America's partisan divide. .

“This is a show about family, but it's also a show about when partisan politics gets intertwined, and when partisan news coverage gets intertwined with divisive right-wing politics, and after four seasons of cynicism, as I understand it, that's a problem we've fixed now,” he said. “So we can now leave the stage.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong day for the Emmy Awards. They were granted on Monday.