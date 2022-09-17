Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Konami announce Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars for Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer (steam). It will be launched in 2023.

Here is an overview of the collection, via Konami:

Around

The fate of the hero is written in the stars.

Legendary Konami JRPGs suicodin i And the Suicodin II It has now been remastered in high definition!

Story of the suicodin i

A famous hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire collapses.

The Liberation Army rises up in an act of rebellion against repressive rule.

One by one, the 108 stars of Destiny come together to shape the course of history.

Story of the Suicodin II

The hero of our story and his friend Joey are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, who are involved in a long-running border dispute between the Kingdom of the Highlands and the city-states of Jostown.

A few months ago, the Truth Pact was signed between the two powers, and both were happy to see the end of the fighting.

However, under the momentary peace, the flames of a new war continued to burn…