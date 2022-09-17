Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Konami announce Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars for Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer (steam). It will be launched in 2023.
Here is an overview of the collection, via Konami:
Around
The fate of the hero is written in the stars.
Legendary Konami JRPGs suicodin i And the Suicodin II It has now been remastered in high definition!
Story of the suicodin i
A famous hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire collapses.
The Liberation Army rises up in an act of rebellion against repressive rule.
One by one, the 108 stars of Destiny come together to shape the course of history.
Story of the Suicodin II
The hero of our story and his friend Joey are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, who are involved in a long-running border dispute between the Kingdom of the Highlands and the city-states of Jostown.
A few months ago, the Truth Pact was signed between the two powers, and both were happy to see the end of the fighting.
However, under the momentary peace, the flames of a new war continued to burn…
Feature guides
- Graphical improvements
- Pixel patterns and environment art enhanced with new screen effects including lighting, clouds, shadow animation, flashing flames, billowing smoke, leaf movement and insects, all add to the lively atmosphere of the game!
- Effects and direction have been redesigned, bringing unforgettable scenes to life in even more beautiful ways!
- New character graphics
- All character images have been updated in high definition. Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suicodin Released in 1995, it has recently redrawn all the character images for Suikoden I HD Remaster: Gateway of Talisman War.
- Audio improvements
- field sound – Added a large number of environmental sounds not present in the original version, such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, running footsteps. You can enjoy an immersive experience like never before!
- Battle sound – All sound effects now in HD quality. In addition to the effect of 3D effects, the realistic sound greatly enhances the dynamics of the battles!
- Game system improvements
- Many new features have been added, such as dialogue history, auto battle, double speed battles, etc.
Watch the trailer for the trailer, first gameplay, and full presentation archive for Tokyo Game Show 2022 below. Show the first screenshots in the gallery. Visit the official website here: EinglishAnd the Japanese.
Announcing the trailer
Einglish
Japanese
Neclord Boss
(Across IGN.)
Tokyo Games Show 2022
