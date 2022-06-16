Summary: Comments on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Witness the arrival today Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Across multiple platforms including Switch.

In case you missed the coverage in the lead up to its release, this is a gritty classic-inspired game starring not just turtles but plenty of other familiar faces. There is also multiplayer for up to six players. If you’re still not sold, read on to see the roundup of reviews so far.

First, we will briefly highlight our region. We gave the game 9 out of 10 “excellent” stars:

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Well, with that away, here are some ideas from elsewhere – let’s start with IGNwho introduced this new version 8 of 10:

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is exactly what it sounds like: a beloved reimagining of TMNT arcade games from one of the top beat-em-up developers in the business today.”

Nintendo World Report He gave the latest Turtle game 9 out of 10:

In short, if you’re a TMNT fan or a fan of the hits, you’ll definitely dig Shredder’s Revenge’s colorful and upbeat, especially if you can find a few other ninjas to enjoy.

GamingBible Totally earned, awarding another 9 out of 10:

“a file shredder revenge next to likes Streets of Rage 4 And the River City Girls As a contemporary masterpiece of its kind, an exemplary showcasing of how to create a stylistic route that has already been well traveled after so many firsthand experiences, and somehow make the journey more special than the destination. “

General Director Gave it 4 out of 5 stars, but it has some problems:

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Looking forward to bringing back the glory days of Konami’s side-scrolling, home-hit arcade games based on everyone’s favorite young green ninja. In visuals and gameplay, Dotemu and Tribute Games have not only matched those old classics they pay tribute to here, but perhaps even surpassed them. Sadly, this journey through time is somewhat tainted by an inconsistent sound and an arcade mode that sounds more like a hit than a suspense. “

last but not least, GoNintendo Another port that I absolutely love:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the original article, and once again proves how Dotemu has an incredible respect/understanding of the classic hit. Now we know Tribute Games are capable of the same, and these two teams up for not only resulted in one of the best TMNT games ever, but One of the best multiplication games in years.”

Will you check out TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on Switch this week? Leave a comment below.

Please note that some of the external links on this page are affiliate links, which means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read FTC Disclosure for more information.