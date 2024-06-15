Summary of the live broadcast of the first day

2024 US Olympic Trials

The wait is finally over.

SwimSwam is on the scene reporting live on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which kick off this morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Competition will begin with the women’s 100m butterfly heats, and will be followed by the women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke and men’s 400m freestyle in an opening session of four events.

Many of the best female swimmers will compete in the trials directly from the jump Tori Hosk, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith And Claire Corzan She is scheduled to compete in the women’s 100 fly.

Katie Ledecky She leads the women’s 400 free with a chance to book a ticket for her fourth Olympic team in tonight’s final, while she is the defending world champion. Nick Fink The 100 men’s breaststroke and 400 men’s free chest top are relatively open David Johnston And Kieran Smith Comes as the highest seed.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

World record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) – Olympic Games 2016

American record: 55.64, Tori Hosk – World Championship 2022

US Open record: 55.66, Tori Hosk (USA) – 2021 US Olympic Trials

World junior record: 56.20, Claire Corzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational

2021 US Olympic Trials Champion: Tori Hosk 55.66

2024 Olympic qualifying time: 57.92

Semi-final qualifiers:

Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.94 Tori Hosk (AC), 56.26 Regan Smith (Texla), 56.68 Alex Shackle (CSC-IN), 57.07 Kelly bash (Texla), 57.66 Beata Nelson (UN-Wisconsin), 57.68 Claire Corzan (TAC-NC), 58.17 Abby Ahrens (Wolf), 58.19 Emma Sticklin (TXLA), 58.22 Lily Nordmann (alto), 58.38 Leah Shackley (Bre), 58.47 Josephine Fuller (fig.), 58.56 Anika Parkey (PAC-IL), 58.58 Olivia Bray (Texas), 58.67 Charlotte Crush (LAK) 58.68 Dakota Luther (TXLA), 58.73

Gretchen Walsh I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2024 Olympic Trials.

After a standout NCAA season highlighted by her stunning record in the 100 fly, Walsh became the seventh woman in history to break 56 seconds in the long pool, clocking 55.94 seconds to become the second-fastest American of all time. .

Walsh turned off her previous best time of 56.14 to pass her Dana Vollmer for second place in American history, and has also moved to sixth place all-time.

All-time performer, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM) – Under 56

Sarah Sjöström (Sweden), 55.48 – 2016 Olympic Games Maggie McNeil (Canada), 55.59 – 2021 Olympic Games Zhang Yufei (China), 55.62 – 2020 is a Chinese citizen Tori Hosk (USA) 55.64 – 2022 World Championships Emma McKeown (Australia), 55.72 – 2021 Olympic Games Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.94 – 2024 US Olympic Trials Dana Vollmer (USA), 55.98 – 2012 Olympic Games

American record holder Tori Hosk She followed Walsh’s swim by producing the No. 2 time of the morning in the final heat, touching 56.26.

Huske leads the world rankings this season with her impressive time of 55.68 from the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio.

Regan Smith She topped the first circuit-classified heat in a time of 56.68, after setting a PB of 56.26 earlier this year.

Smith had the fastest back half in the field at 29.57.

Fourth qualifying place overall went to Carmel Alex Shacklewho smashed 15 hundredths of her previous best of 57.22 in 57.07, maintaining her place as the No. 3 all-time performer in the girls 17-18 age group.

After breaking 58 seconds for the first time earlier this season, Beata Nelson She had a promising opening swim at the trials, resetting her best time of 57.68 to comfortably qualify for sixth place in the semi-finals.

Lakeside Charlotte Crush She dropped nearly three-tenths off her best time to earn a semi-final berth in 15th place, clocking 58.68 seconds to rank 10th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

In Heat 5, Jersey Wahoos take the lead Audrey Derivaux She began her first Olympic trials with an impressive showing, running an all-time best of 59.25 to move into second place all-time in the girls 13-14 age group.

They ended up reaching the semi-finals noticeably faster than in 2021 – 58.73 compared to 59.05 three years ago.

Women’s 400 freestyle – preliminary heats

World record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (Australia) – 2023 World Championship

(Australia) – 2023 World Championship American record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games

(USA) – 2016 Olympic Games US Open record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series

(USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series Junior world record: 3:56.08, McIntosh Summer (Canada) – 2023 World Championship

(Canada) – 2023 World Championship 2021 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky 4:01.27

4:01.27 2024 Olympic qualifying time: 4:07.90

Final qualifiers:

Katie Ledecky (JSC), 3:59.99 Big Madden (New York), 4:04.83 Gillian Cox (TXLA), 4:06.35 Maddie Mintenko (PPA) 4:07.53 Erin Gemmell (NCAP), 4:08.42 Aurora Rqir (alto) 4:09.67 Katie Grimes (sand) / Anna Peplowski (ISC), 4:09.87 –

Katie Ledecky She asserted her dominance from the start in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, as she overcame the final heat with astonishing speed Claire Weinstein Before withdrawing to a decisive victory.

Ledecky came home with a time of 3:59.99, her 29th time under the 4:00 barrier.

The 27-year-old holds the top seed heading into tonight’s final by nearly five seconds, with fellow Tokyo Olympics finalist Big Madden Second qualification with a time of 4:04.83. Madden ran a best time earlier this season of 4:03.02.

Longhorn water toys Gillian Cox She shaved a quarter of a second off her best time to move into third place at 4:06.35, while the 16-year-old Maddy Mintenko She broke 4:08 for the first time to move into sixth place all-time in the girls 15-16 age group.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Preliminaries

World record: 56.88, Adam Beatty (GBR) – 2019 World Championship

American record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – Olympic Trials 2021

US Open record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials

Junior world record: 59.01, Niccolò Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships

2021 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73

2024 Olympic qualifying time : 59.49

Semi-final qualifiers:

Men’s 400 freestyle race – preliminary heats

World record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (Germany) – 2009 World Championships

American record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympics

US Open record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials

Junior world record: 3:44.31, Peter Metzen (Belgium) – 2023 European Junior Championships

2020 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2024 Olympic qualifying time: 3:46.78

Semi-final qualifiers: