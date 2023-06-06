Summer Holidays 2023: Here are the 5 most beautiful castles to visit in France

As summer approaches and inflation rises, 55% of French people prefer France for their summer vacation. An opportunity for them to (re)discover the local riches of our regions, especially in terms of heritage. An overview of France’s most beautiful castles.

Go on vacation to France. With rising inflation, the French are increasingly looking to stay in France during the 2023 summer holidays to take advantage of the local wealth and good weather. According to a survey YouGov in March 202355% say they want to do “100% French” tourism, and 23% want to go abroad.

Some respondents prefer beach, sun and cities located on the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, while others choose cultural and historical destinations with the aim of supporting heritage.

From the irresistible residence of Louis XIV to the breathtaking castles of Qatar, passing through the iconic buildings of the Loire or the Haute-Königsberg castle in Alsace, each region has its jewels. Tower of the fort.

Palace of Versailles – Île-de-France

It is the most visited castle in France. In 2022, the Palace of Versailles welcomed 6.9 million visitors. The House of the Sun King, which celebrates its 400th anniversary this year, evokes hyperbole with its 64,110 m² floor, its 50 staircases, its 118 chimneys and its famous Hall of Mirrors 75 meters long.

The Palace of Versailles was built on former marshes, which today covers an area of ​​800 hectares, especially the Queen’s Pavilion, the Gardens of Le Notre and its classic perspective on the Grand Canal.

In the summer of 2023, the estate plans an exceptional program, such as “Masterpieces from the King’s Chamber” (until July 16), “Jardin du Perfumer” to trace the history of perfume at the court of Versailles. “Marie-Antoinette’s Inner Closets” plunge into the midst of the queen’s restored private rooms.

Vaux-le-Vicomte Castle – Ile-de-France

Located 50 kilometers from the capital, it inspired Louis XVI to build the Palace of Versailles. The residence of the Sun King’s superintendent of funds, Nicolas Fauquet, its gardens are signed by André Le Notre, its architecture by Louis Le Vauve and its decoration by Charles Lebrun.

Louis XIV would reunite and build the Palace of Versailles.

Citadel of Chenonceau – Center Val-de-Loire

Built in 1513 at the behest of Catherine Brigonnet, a member of the aristocracy, the Château de Chenonceau was incorporated into the Royal Domain by King François I in 1535. A few years later, he was made a favorite by King Henry II. Diane de Poitiers. Leaving the Royal Domain saved the castle during the Revolution two centuries later.

The area is also marked by the presence of many women who built, restored, beautified and saved, such as Diane de Poitiers, Catherine de Médicis or Louise Dubin, this jewel represents the spirits of its astonishing architecture.

Chambord Castle – Center Val-de-Loire

It is the most famous of the Loire palaces. Located 17 km from Blois, this grand building dates from 1519, under the reign of François I (1515 – 1547). At that time, the castle had 440 rooms, 365 fireplaces and more than 80 staircases. However, the king stayed there for only 72 days..

The castle is built around a central axis: its famous double spiral staircase, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci.

Although the construction of the castle was actually completed only in 1685, under the reign of Louis XIV, Chambord remains the only royal residence today.

Haut Koenigsbourg Castle – Alsace

An improbable medieval fortress built in the 12th century with pink hues, perched on its forecourt and surrounded by greenery, Haut Koenigsbourg Castle has everything from a movie set.

“The drawbridges, armories, dungeons and cannons are constant reminders of the occupation of this besieged, ravaged and pillaged hillfort,” we read on the website? Castle.

It is not surprising that it inspired the 7th art, among others, as the location of Jean Renoir’s cult film “The Great Illusion” or the Japanese director Miyazaki for his animated film “Howl’s Moving Castle”.