June 26, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sunny Hostin calls J Lo Flying Commercial a complete “Jenny From the Block” movement

Sunny Hostin calls J Lo Flying Commercial a complete “Jenny From the Block” movement

Roxanne Bacchus June 26, 2024 2 min read

Exclusive

Sunny Hostin on J Lo

I support her aviation commercial

…BACK TO THE BRONX ROOTS!!!

06/26/2024 at 1:00 AM PST

Sunny Hostin He says it’s humane to see Jennifer Lopez Commercial aviation, and a sure sign that she can still be a down-to-earth Bronx girl…even though she’s far from “on the block.”

We caught up with Sunny Tuesday outside ABC studios in New York City, where our photographer asked her about the photos we got of J Lo Sit in a window seat On an Air France plane from Italy to France. Now, she was flying business class, but it was still a far cry from her usual private jet lifestyle.

Sunny says commercial air travel makes Jennifer more like a woman of the people… and she loves the fact that the singer/actress/dancer can still fly among the everyday people, despite all her fame and fortune.

In other words, Sunny — who’s from Boogie Down the Bronx — says J Lo is still comfortable in her “Jenny from the Block” persona… and she’s glad the singer/actress isn’t forgetting her roots.



TMZ.com

Although we’ve seen plenty of celebrities traveling on a coach over the years — Sunny says she still does, too — it’s still the exception to the rule… especially for a star like J Lo.

Some fans may see Jennifer as trying to save money as it is Ben Affleck It seems Heading towards divorceBut Sunny says it goes deeper than that.

Sounds like a Bronx thing, Sunny knows!



© 2024 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Jessica Simpson says daughter Maxwell is 'best friends' with Kim Kardashian's daughter North

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Jeremy Renner appears shirtless on the cover of the magazine and shows scars from a snow plow accident

June 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Taylor Swift responds to Dave Grohl’s claim that she’s not singing live on her Eras Tour

June 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Freaky Friday 2’ adds Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky and more

June 24, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Sunny Hostin calls J Lo Flying Commercial a complete “Jenny From the Block” movement

June 26, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Boeing Starliner: Why are astronauts still in space?

June 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Quincy Wilson does not qualify for the 400 meters for the Paris Olympics

June 26, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Ultimate Ears announces new Everboom speaker, Boom 4 with USB-C port, and more

June 26, 2024 Len Houle