Sunny Hostin calls J Lo Flying Commercial a complete “Jenny From the Block” movement

Sunny Hostin He says it’s humane to see Jennifer Lopez Commercial aviation, and a sure sign that she can still be a down-to-earth Bronx girl…even though she’s far from “on the block.”

We caught up with Sunny Tuesday outside ABC studios in New York City, where our photographer asked her about the photos we got of J Lo Sit in a window seat On an Air France plane from Italy to France. Now, she was flying business class, but it was still a far cry from her usual private jet lifestyle.

Sunny says commercial air travel makes Jennifer more like a woman of the people… and she loves the fact that the singer/actress/dancer can still fly among the everyday people, despite all her fame and fortune.

In other words, Sunny — who’s from Boogie Down the Bronx — says J Lo is still comfortable in her “Jenny from the Block” persona… and she’s glad the singer/actress isn’t forgetting her roots.





Although we’ve seen plenty of celebrities traveling on a coach over the years — Sunny says she still does, too — it’s still the exception to the rule… especially for a star like J Lo.

Some fans may see Jennifer as trying to save money as it is Ben Affleck It seems Heading towards divorceBut Sunny says it goes deeper than that.