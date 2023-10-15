Super Mario Bros. game leaked Wonder online ahead of its release next week

Another anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive has been leaked online. This time it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder, scheduled for release next week October 20.

Following the confirmation of a new Mario voice on Friday, there are now multiple reports indicating that a ROM file for Mario Wonder is being distributed online. This new game is also being streamed on platforms like Twitch, although some users claim to have gotten physical copies early.

In other words, if you don’t want to spoil the story and gameplay, you may want to avoid certain parts of the internet until the official release date.

[Super Mario Bros. Wonder] The game has leaked onto the internet. It uses the ModuleSystem engine, which is also used by Tears of the Kingdom and Splatoon 3. If you’re worried about spoilers, now is a good time to implement spoiler avoidance measures! — Golmeal Dome 👻 (@OatmealDome) October 14, 2023

Similar situations have already happened with Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 in 2023, and have happened to several other first-party releases in recent years.

Users who stream or upload footage of new Switch releases that have not yet been physically released risk permanent account ban on certain platforms if they are not granted official permission. Nintendo won’t be happy about that either.

Sega’s next release is Sonic Superstars It was reportedly leaked online Also this weekend.