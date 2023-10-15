October 15, 2023

Super Mario Bros. game leaked Wonder online ahead of its release next week

Len Houle October 15, 2023 2 min read
Image: Nintendo

Another anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive has been leaked online. This time it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder, scheduled for release next week October 20.

Following the confirmation of a new Mario voice on Friday, there are now multiple reports indicating that a ROM file for Mario Wonder is being distributed online. This new game is also being streamed on platforms like Twitch, although some users claim to have gotten physical copies early.

In other words, if you don’t want to spoil the story and gameplay, you may want to avoid certain parts of the internet until the official release date.

Similar situations have already happened with Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 in 2023, and have happened to several other first-party releases in recent years.

Users who stream or upload footage of new Switch releases that have not yet been physically released risk permanent account ban on certain platforms if they are not granted official permission. Nintendo won’t be happy about that either.

Sega’s next release is Sonic Superstars It was reportedly leaked online Also this weekend.

