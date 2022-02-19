Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist close to a deal to star in Girls on the Bus – The Hollywood Reporter

Supergirl resides at Camp Berlante.

Melissa Benoist About to reach an agreement HBO MaxNewly ordered drama series girls on the busAnd the From Executive Producers Greg Berlanti and Julie Blake. Actress Berlanti reunites the cast after spending six seasons in the abaya as the frontman of CBS-turned-CW super girl. The DC Comics-inspired drama wrapped up its run in November, with the final season postponed to March last year in order to accommodate Benoist’s pregnancy.

Representatives of HBO Max and producers of Warner Bros. declined. TV suspended because the deal was not officially closed.

girls on the bus Inspired by a chapter from Amy Chauzick’s bestselling book. The character-driven comedy-drama chronicles four female journalists who follow every step of the procession of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Benoist is expected to play one of the four central journalists.

Plec and author Chozick are credited as writers on the series and are both produced by exec. Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter and TV President David Madden are also producing. Warner Bros. Television. , where Berlanti is based in a rich comprehensive deal, is the studio. The acting also expands Benoist’s relationship with Warners, the studio behind it super girl Where did you put it first? The overall deal She launched her production company a year ago. It’s unclear if Benoist will also be credited with being an executive producer, though odds are safe she will, given her value to the studio and her deal there.

girls on the bus It was a road trip to HBO Max. The drama was originally Command On Netflix in 2019 after a multi-port bidding war. The Flowing Giant fell quietly bus During the pandemic quarantine portion of 2020. The drama had a production commitment and started playing when the pandemic hit and was eventually dropped as part of a broadcast system change from Cindy Holland (who bought her) to Bella Bagjaria (who dropped him). Sources suggest that the series’ political background was part of the reason why Netflix eventually salvaged the project. CW picked it up last September and had plans to redevelop the series for its younger audience despite the fact that the scripts had already been completed in almost an entire season. It’s unclear how many scripts that Netflix has effectively pushed will be part of the incarnation of HBO Max.

Benoist, whose credits also include Fun And the injuryIt is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Premiere date (and number of episodes) for bus Not yet determined.