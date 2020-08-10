Iron Blade Online

Supermarket Cash flow REIT PLC acquires Morrisons retail store in Telford

Grocery store Profits REIT (), the grocery home professional, has acquired a Morrisons supermarket in Telford, Shropshire for £14.3mln and has boosted its financial loan amenities by nearly £35mln.

The four-acre Morrisons site was formulated in 2012 and is in the centre of Lawley Village, a new 3,550-residence progress.

There is a net original generate of 5.% on the web-site, Supermarket Money REIT additional.

The investment decision rely on focuses on properties with internet browsing/on the internet fulfilment capability and the web-site has a click on-and-acquire facility as perfectly as 220 motor vehicle parking spaces.

The unexpired lease of 17 yrs is issue to five-annually, upward-only, RPI-connected hire critiques with a crack possibility in calendar year twelve.

Grocery store Revenue said it has also amplified its personal debt facility with Bayerische Landesbank (BLB) by £34.8mln, comprising a new £27.5mln, secured, 5-yr tranche and a even more £7.3mln tranche at a complete price tag of credit card debt of 2%.

In a assertion, Ben Environmentally friendly, a director of Atrato Capital, the trust’s investment decision adviser, reported: “This transaction represents an chance to acquire a modern Morrisons supermarket that is ideally located to benefit from the escalating catchment at the centre of a considerable 3,550-house advancement.

“We are also pleased to extend our partnership with BLB, a crucial funding lover for us as we improve.”

