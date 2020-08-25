Supermarket fraud: 4 stores opened to entice more targets | Noida News

Noida: Like all excellent scams, the Hyper Grocery store plot is acquiring thicker with every single passing day.

To establish trust with their targets who invested Rs 25-30 crore in the franchise plan, the fraudsters behind the pretend keep chain racket allegedly offered interiors and logistics for opening 4 retailers in northern India.

These outlets in Delhi’s Hari Nagar, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and Punjab’s Ludhiana and Batala towns, had been all opened among 2019 and March 2020, and aimed at luring more buyers too, TOI has learnt.

Even though the franchise store entrepreneurs did get returns for two-a few months, the pretend agency stopped their payments subsequently, in advance of the accused finally shut their business office in Sector 63 and disappeared.

Likely investors were being requested to stop by these shops prior to investing in the plan.

Krishna Yadav, one of the traders who invested some Rs 23 lakh in the scheme, stated that when he confirmed desire in the scheme and contacted one particular of the accused, “I was requested to visit their shop in Delhi’s Hari Nagar”.

Nevertheless, this retail outlet was shut before long right after the imposition of Covid lockdown. When its “owner” Om Prakash slapped a lawful recognize on the fake organization, the accused asked him to compromise, “or they will declare the corporation bankrupt”.

Prakash is just one of the problems in the situation.

In reality, the 8 FIRs so considerably lodged in the Hyper Grocery store scam at the Phase III law enforcement station, next problems from investors in UP, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, name at minimum 12 accused.

They are Manish Dahiya, Kunal Keshav, Ankur, Arun Modi, Sanjeev Sharma, Ashish Joshi, Rohit Yadav, Vikas Shekhawat, Vaishali, Amardeep, Amarjit and Aprichita Shah. 9 of the accused figure in all the FIRs.

Interestingly, Kunal Keshav who finds a mention in at minimum five of the 8 FIRs has been made a authorities witness in the case by the Phase III law enforcement.

Having said that, law enforcement assert to have recognized seven a lot more 19 accused in the fraud, including the mastermind, Rajesh Sharma, who is absconding.

DCP (central Noida) Harish Chander told TOI that in all, 19 accused have been identified so significantly, which include administrators of the “company” and other folks keeping key positions.

Five of the accused have now been arrested, officers explained. Cops have recovered belongings worthy of Rs 8 crore, such as numerous luxury cars and a few flats from the arrested accused, who have been working out of a creating in Sector 63.

Law enforcement said the accused had floated a startup — Hyper Supermarket — and invited on-line programs for investments in franchises. The fraud is The fraud is very likely to run into quite a few crores, cops suspect.