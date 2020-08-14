Supermarket robber gang: Cops issue pics

LIMPOPO – Individuals liable for a robbery at a supermarket at a searching shopping mall in Lebowakgomo very last calendar year, are still at large.

In accordance to a statement by Police Spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe, a team robbed the store on 27 November 2019 at all around 19:00.

“They were being dressed in shop uniform and pretended to be workforce. Just one of the gentlemen was carrying rifles and pistols and entered the grocery store as a result of the backdoor,” Ngoepe spelled out.

Ngoepe reported the guy threatened the cashiers to load cash into a massive plastic bag.

“The other individuals joined their accomplice in the harmless and managed to escape with an undisclosed amount,” Ngoepe additional.

He described that the gentlemen have not been recognized and that the issue has considering that been taken around by provincial detectives for even more investigation.

“The suspects are even now mysterious and there no arrests have been built nonetheless. The law enforcement attractiveness to the individuals found in the pics underneath, to avail by themselves at the Lebowakgomo Police Station or at the closest police station to guide the law enforcement with their investigations in this matter,” Ngoepe mentioned.

Any person with information and facts that can direct to the arrest of the suspects associated is urged to get hold of Lt Col Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or Capt Rodney Ndou at 082 047 1266. Alternatively, contact the crime quit variety at 086 001 0111 or the closest law enforcement station.