Supermarket sweep reveals premiere date and more at first glance of resume

ABC gives us a first look at the supermarket sweep resume

Watching sports shows as you grow Family feud, Shop ‘Till You Drop, And many more you may remember, Supermarket Sweep. If you were someone like me, you wanted to be on the show, throwing everything in your cart for a chance to win money.

Following the news that the series will be relaunched with Leslie Jones as the host, we couldn’t wait for our first appearance and even a premiere date. For a long time, we knew when to start watching our favorite drive through the grocery store.

ABC announces that the supermarket sweep will be back on our screens in October

So Leslie Jones will always be on our screens with new screens Supermarket Sweep? According to Entertainment Weekly, The resume airs on ABC on October 18th, we can’t wait!

However, that was not all we got, as this was our first appearance in the series, which included plenty of shopping and all the magic we remember when we were younger.

Unlike the original show, when the prize at the end of the episode was just $ 5,000 (whatever you do from your shopping sweep), this time, the order is up to 000 100,000. Once you watch the clip, you will see that you can snack on even larger items to boost your shopping money. In fact, we even see someone bring a grill to the registry for the cool $ 300 added to their total sweep!

Even in this brief teaser, it is clear that Jones is very happy to be the new presenter Supermarket Sweep, And we can’t wait to see her in full.

Check out the trailer for the resume here:

Now that you’ve seen the trailer for the resume, tell us what you think in the comments. Are you excited to return to the supermarket sweep? What do you think of the first sight you saw of Leslie Jones as the host?