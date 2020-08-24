Supermarkets in France start off selling second-hand goods

Buyers are now equipped to convey their next-hand items into taking part Système U stores to fall them off, enabling the grocery store to prepare the goods for resale. The shop will be certain that the products are in very good condition and get the job done effectively, and will offer you a 6-month assure on all second-hand profits.

In exchange, you will obtain a voucher of a identical price to spend in-retail store.

The plan will not implement to all goods, and will aim generally on white goods, multimedia (this sort of as comedian guides and guides), and more compact digital things, these kinds of as hairdryers, televisions, toasters, telephones, video online games and cameras somewhat than shoes or second-hand clothes.

The scheme is “a test”, the firm reported, with just about every participating Système U shop totally free to do what they want to roll out the system. This indicates that in some merchants, the goods may possibly be on sale in the Espace U know-how section, in the right after-sale location, or even between on shelves subsequent to new goods, dependent on the shop and the merchandise.

Until October, the plan will be in “buy mode”, to make it possible for the shops to establish up shares. They will then continue to advertising.

Système U begun its very own plan previous 7 days – beginning at its the Hyper U retail outlet in Aizenay and Mayenne (Pays de la Loire), and will before long roll it out at Hyper U les Arcs (Var) and Super U in Venarey les Laumes (Côte-d’Or).

Dominique Schelcher, president of Système U, explained in a push launch: “This phase will let us to validate the course of action, to later goal for a greater roll-out throughout other shops.”

The group stated that the next-hand goods marketplace was worth an believed €7 billion in France at the commencing of 2019, and has increased considering the fact that the Covid-19 crisis and confinement, with far more people today than ever eager to prevent excess squander.

Other models in France have also trialled very similar concepts.

Leclerc has a equivalent scheme, and is aiming to offer you second-hand merchandise at 100 details of sale in existing suppliers. Carrefour has also signed a partnership with specialist manufacturer Income Converters in Essonne (Île-de-France), and is before long to do the same in Liévin (Pas-de-Calais, ‎Hauts-de-France).

Auchan has also entered the second-hand market place, focusing predominantly on dresses, through a partnership with online website Vinted.

Examine more: French group Auchan tests sale of next-hand dresses

Supermarkets in France look keen to join the next-hand items market, as aspect of a go towards extra environmentally-helpful, anti-squander techniques.

The schemes are typically also seen as a way to appeal to shoppers again into supermarkets, particularly at a time when non-food items aisles are suffering lower income.

