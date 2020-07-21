Supermarkets scramble to repurpose salad bar areas

Throughout America’s grocery retailers, self-provide sizzling deli buffets and chilly salad bars stand abandoned like uninhabited islands in the wake of Covid-19. Some of these stations are now currently being utilised as repositories for prepackaged foodstuff, reflecting a mere fraction of the prior selection—not to point out the profits—they after made available. But what to do when the new ordinary is nonetheless constantly in flux? Even some specialists are stumped. “It’s a big query, and no 1 actually is aware of,” Gabrielle Rosi, a shop layout pro, tells Bloomberg. “You have these large metal items just sitting there. It is a massive problem.” Some stores have opted for retrofit kits that change salad bars into chilled show circumstances, whilst other merchants are betting on a $35,000 robotic vending device known as Sally that can generate clean custom made salads from 22 different components.