Supermarkets sealed – The Hindu

The city Corporation’s health squad sealed a supermarket at Pattom for working in violation of the lockdown constraints. A group led by Mayor K. Sreekumar sealed the Huge grocery store close to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday noon.

A professional medical keep operate by the very same team adjacent to the grocery store was not functioning.

The wellbeing team also sealed the Kunnil grocery store in the vicinity of Govt Health care School Clinic for related violations. Mr. Sreekumar reported the public should really co-run with the constraints getting imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19.