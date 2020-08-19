Supermarkets urged to hand out income discount codes

The prime two supermarkets are pressed to use the subsidies to aid the disadvantaged. SING TAO

Sophie Hui

The two major grocery store chains which will dip into the federal government wage aid should really distribute hard cash discount codes to the general public, states retail sector lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai.

ParknShop and Wellcome are expected to offer you bargains to clients in exchange for the authorities wage subsidy less than the second round of the Employment Guidance Plan declared on Tuesday.

The guardian enterprise of Wellcome, Dairy Farm, been given HK$399 million in the initially round of wage subsidies for its 20,000 employees, although ParknShop acquired HK$161 million for its 8,215 personnel.

Talking on a radio software yesterday, Shiu mentioned tycoon Li Ka-shing, who owns ParknShop, would not be greedy with the HK$100 million in subsidies immediately after donating much more than HK$1 billion to aid the retail field, and the corporation should be able to give back the full subsidy sum to buyers.

He said the corporation applied in the very first round of wage subsidies as it is a detailed business and accountable to its shareholders.

Shiu mentioned the two supermarkets should really give coupon codes to the needy.

″They are supplying bargains each and every working day so let’s say if they give out hard cash coupons to support the disadvantaged, citizens can see how the subsidies are becoming made use of and it would be additional convincing,” he reported.

Wellcome reported it is studying the needs and welcomes a dialogue with the government on the plan aspects.

A spokesman mentioned although the chain confronted difficulties amid the pandemic, it has continued to promote products at each day reasonably priced prices.

″Wellcome continues to be absolutely dedicated to serving our customers and the community group and, due to the fact the pandemic begun, we have introduced numerous initiatives to give back to society in the course of these tricky instances,” he claimed.

He mentioned the supermarket has donated 10,000 “treatment packs” with foods and cleanliness merchandise and other everyday necessities to elderly singletons and disabled persons. It will also donate 100,000 food vouchers to susceptible groups. The to start with batch of vouchers need to reach more than 15 charity groups by early future thirty day period.

Individually, Bill Tang Ka-piu from the Federation of Trade Unions stated the union obtained complaints that a shown attractiveness chain paid staff only about HK$5,000 in July – about fifty percent a month essential wage – even just after the enterprise applied for the government scheme.

Tang did not name the firm, but said staff members suspected it used the subsidy to pay back hire. Tang included: “Those staff members checked with the corporation on whether it has applied for the support plan and exactly where the subsidies went, and why they ended up only paid out tiny. The enterprise explained to them the subsidy receiver is the employer.”

Tang explained many employees are afraid to complain when their bosses violate the procedures since they are concerned they might be sacked.

Unions have clamored for the government to plug loopholes when it launches the scheme’s second batch.

The govt also asked for property administration organizations to give back again at least 80 per cent of the subsidy to house house owners or owners’ businesses.

But Li Wai-chung, head of the Federation of Hong Kong Residence Management Industry, reported it would go versus the intention of the plan as the field has been struggling with a large amount of stress.

