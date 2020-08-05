Supermarkets urgently recall meals item at risk of containing glass

SUPERMARKETS are urgently recalling rice pouches amid warnings they could have glass.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco are among people that have recalled Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati prepared to warmth rice pouches as they may possibly contain glass.

Any buyers who bought this should stop by their nearest supermarket for a whole refund.

Co-Op is also recalling its ‘Bakery 4 Glazed Ring Doughnuts’ thanks to the merchandise made up of milk and soya which are not pointed out on some of the labels as incorrect labels were applied to some goods.