Supermodel Bella Hadid regrets having plastic surgery

written by Lianne Coleraine, CNN

Supermodel Bella Hadid She admitted that she regretted having a rhinoplasty when she was a teenager.

Honoring the American cover Vogue In the April issue, the supermodel said she wishes she hadn’t gone under the knife at 14.

“I wish I’d kept my grandparents’ nose,” she said. “I think I would have been by then.”

The magazine wrote that Hadid has been accused of several other procedures, but the 25-year-old denies this.

“People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I am always misunderstood in my field of work and by the people around me.”

Hadid has opened up about her mental health at Instagram Another in November last year. Alongside a series of tearful selfies, she wrote, “I’ve had enough meltdowns and exhaustion to find out: If you work hard on yourself, and spend time alone to understand your shocks, your triggers, your joys, and your routine, you always will. Able to understand or learn more About your pain and how to deal with it.”

A new Vogue interview details the “burnout” that Hadid says she experienced last year, which led her to a treatment program that includes medication and talk therapy. She said, “There were people on the internet saying, ‘You’re living this wonderful life.’” So how do I complain? I’ve always felt that I have no right to complain, which means I have no right to get help, and that was my first problem.”

While she alludes to her “multiple childhood traumas,” it’s clear that the stresses of working in the fashion industry have taken their toll.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris. credit: Peter White / Getty Images

“I’ve had girls on my lap crying for me at 4 in the morning, and they’re still in the show setups when they have to attend another show at 7 in the morning,” she said. “Totally devastated, hair burned, didn’t eat anything, so exhausted that she was shaking.”

Hadid acknowledges that there has been progress in recent years, but there is still a lot to be done because “fashion can make or break you”.

She told Vogue, “Finally, the girls stand about sample sizes, but when I started seven years ago, I couldn’t adjust to Saint Laurent. I remember a stylist talking about my weight because I couldn’t squeeze.

“Looking back, I think, yeah, because Saint Laurent’s sample size from the runway wasn’t really anyone’s size. But then you think there’s something wrong with you, and nobody around says, ‘No, no, you’re fine, don’t worry,’ It’s a small size.”

Bella Hadid on the cover of American Vogue. credit: Ethan James Green / Vogue

Hadid, daughter of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and alum of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Yolanda Hadid, has spoken out unfavorably with her sister, fellow model. Gigi Hadid

“I was the ugly sister. I was a brunette. I wasn’t as gorgeous as Gigi, and I wasn’t extroverted,” she said. “And unfortunately when you are told things so many times, you just believe them. I always ask myself, How did the girl with insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating problems, who hates being touched, who has severe social anxiety—what was I doing to get into this? work? But over the years she has become a good actress.”