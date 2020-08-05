Suspect dies immediately after gang ‘bombs’ grocery store in Mpumalanga

One individual, considered to be just one of 15 suspects, died following they “bombed” a grocery store in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

A person individual was located useless following 15 suspects allegedly bombed a grocery store in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and built off with income. According to law enforcement, it’s alleged the suspects bombed the Ehlanzini supermarket in the early hours of the early morning.

Images on social media showed the extent of the destruction to the supermarket.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi advised News24 that a single human being was discovered dead less than a wall that had collapsed.

“We suspect that the wall fell on a person of the suspects through the robbery and he died,” mentioned Hlathi.

It is alleged the suspects fled the scene with funds.

No arrests have been made.

“A circumstance of small business theft is beneath investigation,” Hlathi included.