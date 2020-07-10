Iron Blade Online

Suspect identified in racist supermarket tirade – Video

Suspect identified in racist supermarket tirade – Video
Suspect identified in racist supermarket tirade – Video

Peel police say they have identified the suspect who was captured on video refusing to wear a mask and then unleashing a racist tirade on employees.

Jul 10, 2020, 6:21 PM

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

