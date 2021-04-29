SW Car Supermarket raises record sales week after reopening to the public – Car Dealer Magazine

SW Car Supermarket has been celebrating record sales week since it reopened its doors to walking customers earlier this month.

Anton Khan, chief executive of the Peterborough-based SW Group, revealed that the figures are almost three times higher than those sold through online options.

“Used car dealerships like ours across the country are not surprised to win from Christmas,” he said.

‘To give some perspective on this, we sold an average of 80 cars a week during the lockout.

With 215 cars out of the forecast, enjoying a bumper weekly sale since reopening has been very rewarding.

“It was a great motivation for the team and there was a real buzz in the showroom again – it made the tough weeks all worth it.”

Khan praised the staff: ‘We have worked very hard to ensure that our showrooms are ready and back in retail form when everyone in the business welcomes customers back to the branch.

“We have found that there is an even greater demand for our click-and-collect and home delivery services, so we will continue to publish these for forecasting.”

The used car supermarket at the 2020 Car Dealer Used Car Awards and the most acclaimed dealer of the year on social media users, has recently expanded its offer by stockpiling commercial vehicles as well.

Within 30 days of selling used vans, it said it had become the largest independent partner of commercial vehicles in the county.

A new distribution and delivery center is expected to be fully operational within the next six to eight weeks.

SW Car Supermarket and sister site SW Car Superstore currently have 2,000 used cars, but the Ooty platform team will provide another 700 to 800 used cars and another 300 used vans.

Khan said: ‘We look forward to the opening of our distribution center and the additional delivery space required.

‘This brings the opportunity to add additional staff, so we will look to recruit locally within the catchment area of ​​Peterborough.

‘This is definitely an exciting time for us as a business.’