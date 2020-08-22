Swapping Supermarkets for Smaller Farms

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Business is booming for one particular smaller egg farm in Central Ohio.

Copia Farm is positioned in Johnstown just exterior of Columbus. The regenerative farm is house to about 3,000 chickens on pasture.

Partner and spouse Dan McLeod and Caitlin Bergman very own and deal with the farm.

They reported their small business has enhanced by about 300 % given that the pandemic strike, and they think it is because individuals want to see where by their food will come from and know how it’s generated.

“With COVID, the challenge has really been meeting the demand that has just sprouted right away and has been these kinds of a remarkable demand from customers. It truly caught us off guard due to the fact we have been at the end of the winter period and functioning by way of all of the pork from the final summertime time and then so everybody is coming out of the woodwork and would like all this product, so it is a serious scramble to satisfy people demands,” Bergman reported.

You can find Copia eggs at find marketplaces through Central Ohio. McLeod and Bergman also promote a wide variety of solutions at their keep in Johnstown and are set to have a further place at the North Sector Bridge Park in Dublin.