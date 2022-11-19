Swinging on Elon Musk’s Twitter after leaving another 1,200

Two former employees said that one of the teams known as the Twitter Command Center, a 20-person organization important for preventing outages and technology failures during high-traffic events, had many quit from around the world. The Core Services team, which deals with computing architecture, has been whittled down to four people out of more than 100. Other teams that deal with how media appears in tweets or how profiles show follower counts are down to zero.

Changes to Elon Musk’s Twitter Card 1 of 6 Quick fix. Elon Musk has moved quickly to revamp Twitter since he completed it $44 billion purchase from the social media company in October, warning of the bleak financial picture and the need for new products. Here’s a look at some of the changes so far: Transition to the private sector. As part of Mr. Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he is divesting shares of the company and taking them out of the hands of public shareholders. Make Twitter a private company gives mr some musk Advantages, including not having to make quarterly financial disclosures. Private companies are also subject to less regulatory scrutiny. Layoffs. Just over a week after closing the deal, Mr. Musk He removed nearly half of Twitter Work’s strength, or about 3,700 jobs. Layoffs have hit many departments across the company, including engineering and machine learning units, teams managing content moderation, and sales and advertising. Content modification. Shortly after closing the Twitter buyout, Mr. Musk said the company would form a file Content Stewardship Council To decide what types of posts to follow and what to remove. But advertisers have Pause their spending on Twitter Because of concerns that Mr. Musk will relax the rules for content on the platform. Other possible changes. As Mr. Musk and his advisors look for ways to generate more revenue at the company, they are said to have discussed it Add paid direct messages, allowing users to send private messages to prominent users. The company also submitted registration papers to pave the way for it Payment processing.

“Wednesday offered a clean exit and 80 percent of the rest is gone,” says Peter Close, senior software engineer, chirp On Thursday, he left his team. “3/75 engineers remain.” He said on Twitter that he had resigned on Thursday.

Mr. Musk is also considering shutting down one of Twitter’s three major US data centers, a site known as SMF1 in Sacramento, which is used to store information needed to operate the social networking site, according to four people familiar with the effort. If the data center in Sacramento were shut down, the company would be left with data centers in Atlanta and Portland, Oregon, with even less backup computing capacity in case something fails.

Twitter is still working, former employees said, but it can become difficult for the company to fix serious problems as they arise. A former Twitter engineer likened the service’s current state to Wile E. Although it may be running around in midair for a while, once it looks down, it falls like a stone.

said Richard Forno, associate director of the Cyber ​​Security Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “It’s quite a challenge.”