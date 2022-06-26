Sydney McLaughlin breaks the world record; Allyson Felix is ​​set for the track worlds

Sydney McLaughlin He broke the world record in the 400m hurdles for the third time last year, this time at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Olympic champion clocked 51.41 seconds in Eugene, Oregon, beating her previous Olympic record of 51.46 seconds. In all, McLaughlin successfully lowered the record from 52.16 last year.

“Anything is possible any time I step on the track,” said McLaughlin, who planned the celebration to eat “some real food alongside veggies,” such as cheeseburgers or pancakes. “The goal is to improve myself and push the boundaries.”

The legendary McLaughlin coach, Bob Kerseysaid McLaughlin will eventually head to the 400m flat and chase the world record (37), perhaps after capturing this season with a world title in three weeks, NBC Sports analyst Ato Boldon He said. Currently, McLaughlin’s highlights are in those worlds, also in Eugene, where she will complete her collection with a first world title.

“I am just learning to race in general. As I have progressed over the years I have learned the 400m hurdles,” she said. “It feels really great to actually have a plan to race instead of just going out and running.”

Saturday also farewell Alison Felix She probably snatched a spot on her 10th and final team at the World Championships by finishing sixth in the 400m. Talitha Diggswho had competed her Olympic mother in her last Nationals the year before competing Felix in her first Nationals, won the worlds qualification in three weeks, also in Eugene.

“I’m glad I don’t have any more 400s unlocked at all,” Felix said, adding that she wants to run the 4x400m mixed relay at the worlds and will do the women’s 4x400m if asked. “I went to come here and do my best, try to be in a position to relay and get it done. I can’t complain.”

Michael Norman He earned the men’s 400m in 43.56, beating his fastest time in the world this year. Norman was the world’s fastest 400-meter sprinter at the last Olympics, but had zero individual medals between the worlds and the Olympics. surprise summer Hero Alison His best improved from 44.29 to 43.70.

Kenny Harrisonthe silver medalist in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics and world record holder, won at 12.35, replacing the Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho Queen Puerto Rico is the fastest in the world this year. Harrison won Elisha Johnson one hundred. Nia Ali The final did not start but farewell to the world team as the pregnant champion.

Silver medalist at the Rio Olympics Evan Jaggerwho until April had nearly four years between completing the 3,000m downhill due to injuries, finished second and earned the time standard to be the world team.

“It’s been an arduous and long journey to rebuild my body and my confidence,” Jagger, 33, told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “I’m really proud of myself.”

Sinclair Johnson She won the women’s 1500m in 4:03.29 to be her first world team. The Olympic Qualifiers Joined Corey McGee And the El St. Pierre.

Former Oregon duck Copper Terre He won the men’s 1500m in the absence of two other former champions – 2016 Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz (Knee surgery) and Olympic trial champion Cole Hooker (He was eliminated in the first round). Terry missed the Olympic team for 5,000 meters by one point.

All candidates from the first round advanced 200 meters – world champion Noah Lyles (Who has automatic place in World Team), 18 years old Aeron KnightonAnd the Fred Curley The Olympic Bronze Medal Gabi ThomasAnd the Shakari Richardson And the Abby Steiner.

Likewise in the 110m hurdles (world champion Grant Holloway And the Devon Allen).

The semi-finals and finals of those events are on Sunday.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nielsen He won the pole vault with a distance of 5.70 metres. Sam Kendricks Scratch but can still compete in the worlds by forfeiting the title of world champion.

Kara Winger She won her ninth javelin title in the United States and qualified for her sixth world team by reaching the qualification level in her final javelin throw at her last national championships before retiring.

Maggie Malone, ranked No. 1 in the world this year, missed her three throws. She could still go worlds, even though she’s one of only two American women to have the qualification criteria.

